10917 W. Davis Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9a9d83032 ---- Fantastic Avondale property has lots of upgrades including energy efficient window screens, built in dog kennel, double attic insulation, custom security screen, new paint inside & out, RV gate with paved drive & a widened driveway. Open floor-plan inside with separate living & family rooms & great kitchen with island & pantry. Large backyard with covered patio. Pets will be considered, $350 pet deposit. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one month\'s rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.