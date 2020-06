Amenities

Beautiful and bright! Welcome to this spacious 2-story Avondale home with 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a ideal layout and relaxing pool. This home has a open kitchen with island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances which all effortlessly complement each other. You will have plenty of space from the inside out to give your personal touches as well! This home will be one you are proud to make your own. Pool service, washer/dryer and fridge are all included.



Pets upon owner approval.



