Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,493 sqft of living space. You will find warm wall colors through out, extended covered patio, vaulted ceilings in common areas, oversize Master Bedroom with additional reading/entertainment room. Also, you will find large closets and a very low maintenance front and backyard. Home surrounded by nearby lakes, close to shopping, easy access to I-10 Freeway, schools, restaurants and entertainment.