10756 West Davis Lane

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Awesome Home with over 2400 sq ft - featuring a highly sought after floor plan with 3 bedrooms, plus Den and 3 full bathrooms this house is a great deal!! Beautiful formal living and dining room, as well as a large family room, den and upstairs loft - living space galore!! The upgraded kitchen is a chefs dream and is perfect for entertaining, complete with a large kitchen island, 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom area has a wonderful master bath suite with relaxing jetted tub, double sinks and a full size shower. Gorgeous french doors, plush carpeting and 2 inch blinds on every window are just a few of the added bonuses! 3 car garage for added storage. The beautiful backyard has a sparkling pebble tec pool and water feature with pool care included. Gorgeous gazebo and a patio that extends across the back of the home, making entertaining friends and family a breeze! Water Softener Maintained by Tenant at all times. Dont let this one slip away! Come and see it today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.