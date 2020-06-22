All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:36 PM

10756 West Davis Lane

10756 West Davis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10756 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Awesome Home with over 2400 sq ft - featuring a highly sought after floor plan with 3 bedrooms, plus Den and 3 full bathrooms this house is a great deal!! Beautiful formal living and dining room, as well as a large family room, den and upstairs loft - living space galore!! The upgraded kitchen is a chefs dream and is perfect for entertaining, complete with a large kitchen island, 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom area has a wonderful master bath suite with relaxing jetted tub, double sinks and a full size shower. Gorgeous french doors, plush carpeting and 2 inch blinds on every window are just a few of the added bonuses! 3 car garage for added storage. The beautiful backyard has a sparkling pebble tec pool and water feature with pool care included. Gorgeous gazebo and a patio that extends across the back of the home, making entertaining friends and family a breeze! Water Softener Maintained by Tenant at all times. Dont let this one slip away! Come and see it today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10756 West Davis Lane have any available units?
10756 West Davis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10756 West Davis Lane have?
Some of 10756 West Davis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10756 West Davis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10756 West Davis Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10756 West Davis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10756 West Davis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10756 West Davis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10756 West Davis Lane does offer parking.
Does 10756 West Davis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10756 West Davis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10756 West Davis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10756 West Davis Lane has a pool.
Does 10756 West Davis Lane have accessible units?
No, 10756 West Davis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10756 West Davis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10756 West Davis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
