Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

10755 W 2ND Street

10755 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10755 West 2nd Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This single level home offers great room, vaulted ceilings, 4 bed, 2 bath, Fresh interior 2 tone paint, New Carpet. The kitchen has track lighting, island with breakfast bar, pantry, Split master bedroom includes walk-in closet and full bath with large vanity. Spacious backyard features covered patio. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, healthcare, and conveniently located within 2 miles of the I-10 freeway for quick access to any part of the Valley. Stop by today! Rent Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

