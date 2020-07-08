10755 W 2ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This single level home offers great room, vaulted ceilings, 4 bed, 2 bath, Fresh interior 2 tone paint, New Carpet. The kitchen has track lighting, island with breakfast bar, pantry, Split master bedroom includes walk-in closet and full bath with large vanity. Spacious backyard features covered patio. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, healthcare, and conveniently located within 2 miles of the I-10 freeway for quick access to any part of the Valley. Stop by today! Rent Ready!!