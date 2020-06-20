All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

17 DURHAM DR

17 Durham Drive · (415) 340-7988
Location

17 Durham Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209
Wakefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17 DURHAM DR · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
Arkansas Brick Ranch Dream - Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today!

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, you’ll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. You’ll have your own yard. You won’t share walls. For this home you will have one of the best BACKYARD DESIGNS in the Mid-West along with an ALL-ELECTRIC HOME (NO GAS)! But you won’t have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now that’s easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are a CALIFORNIA based start-up committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we can’t wait to show you how progress starts here.

*p.s. made with love from Headway Homes
*p.p.s. Magic Headway designed this home
*p.p.p.s. 1 Million Dreams *may be included*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5779361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 DURHAM DR have any available units?
17 DURHAM DR has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 DURHAM DR have?
Some of 17 DURHAM DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 DURHAM DR currently offering any rent specials?
17 DURHAM DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 DURHAM DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 DURHAM DR is pet friendly.
Does 17 DURHAM DR offer parking?
No, 17 DURHAM DR does not offer parking.
Does 17 DURHAM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 DURHAM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 DURHAM DR have a pool?
No, 17 DURHAM DR does not have a pool.
Does 17 DURHAM DR have accessible units?
No, 17 DURHAM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17 DURHAM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 DURHAM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
