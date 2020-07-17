1004 S Woodrow Street

1004 South Woodrow Street, Little Rock, AR 72204 Capital View
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*Little Rock* Nice Home In The JONES & WORTHEN Neighborhood! This 3 Bed and 1 Bath Home Features Restored Wood Floors, Nice Shaded Front Porch, and Conveniently located To Shopping and Hospitals! AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
