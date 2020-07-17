All apartments in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR
1004 S Woodrow Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1004 S Woodrow Street

1004 South Woodrow Street · No Longer Available
Little Rock
Location

1004 South Woodrow Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Capital View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*Little Rock* Nice Home In The JONES & WORTHEN Neighborhood! This 3 Bed and 1 Bath Home Features Restored Wood Floors, Nice Shaded Front Porch, and Conveniently located To Shopping and Hospitals! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S Woodrow Street have any available units?
1004 S Woodrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S Woodrow Street have?
Some of 1004 S Woodrow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S Woodrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S Woodrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S Woodrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S Woodrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 1004 S Woodrow Street offer parking?
No, 1004 S Woodrow Street does not offer parking.
Does 1004 S Woodrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 S Woodrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S Woodrow Street have a pool?
No, 1004 S Woodrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S Woodrow Street have accessible units?
No, 1004 S Woodrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S Woodrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 S Woodrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
