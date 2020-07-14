All apartments in Vancouver
Evergreen Village Apts.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Evergreen Village Apts.

2501 NE 138th Ave · (360) 226-4685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
Burton Evergreen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D031 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit H070 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C021 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit F045 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit E043 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen Village Apts..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
package receiving
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
carport
community garden
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our apartment homes come fully equipped with a spacious kitchen and full size pantry, which are great for gourmet cooking. Relax after a hard day by your cozy electric fireplace. Evergreen Village community is non-smoking and pet friendly. Each apartment features washer and dryer hook-ups, balcony or patio, vaulted ceiling and assigned covered parking is also provided. We are just moments from freeway access and public transportation. We are located close to area schools: Burton Elementary, Cascade Middle and Evergreen High School. We are in a convenient location, close to parks, shopping and Vancouver area dining. Stop by today and tour our wonderful apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant (Credit/screening fee - Payment by cashier’s check or money order required.)
Deposit: Deposits are $500, $1000, or $2000 depending on how your application comes back to us.
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Rental Agreement or an Execution Agreement must be signed by both parties within 48 hours. Execution deposit: $200 will hold your unit for no more than ten (10) days. $500 will hold your unit for eleven (11) to twenty (20) days. $1000 will hold your unit for twenty-one (21) to thirty-one (31) days.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (Total)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month for 1 pet, $35/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Pet policies differ by property. Please call for details. Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Dalmatians, Presa Canarios & Mastiffs, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes & Huskies, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: One assigned parking space - Permit Parking.
Storage Details: Nice sized storage off your patio!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen Village Apts. have any available units?
Evergreen Village Apts. has 5 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen Village Apts. have?
Some of Evergreen Village Apts.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen Village Apts. currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen Village Apts. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen Village Apts. pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen Village Apts. is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen Village Apts. offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen Village Apts. offers parking.
Does Evergreen Village Apts. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evergreen Village Apts. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen Village Apts. have a pool?
No, Evergreen Village Apts. does not have a pool.
Does Evergreen Village Apts. have accessible units?
No, Evergreen Village Apts. does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen Village Apts. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen Village Apts. has units with dishwashers.
