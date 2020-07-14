Evergreen Village Apts.

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant (Credit/screening fee - Payment by cashier’s check or money order required.)
Deposit: Deposits are $500, $1000, or $2000 depending on how your application comes back to us.
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Rental Agreement or an Execution Agreement must be signed by both parties within 48 hours. Execution deposit: $200 will hold your unit for no more than ten (10) days. $500 will hold your unit for eleven (11) to twenty (20) days. $1000 will hold your unit for twenty-one (21) to thirty-one (31) days.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (Total)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month for 1 pet, $35/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Pet policies differ by property. Please call for details. Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Dalmatians, Presa Canarios & Mastiffs, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes & Huskies, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: One assigned parking space - Permit Parking.
Storage Details: Nice sized storage off your patio!