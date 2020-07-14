All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like
Parc Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Parc Central
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Parc Central

2600 T St · (570) 483-8919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Rose Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2600 T St, Vancouver, WA 98661
Rose Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Central.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes offer designer finishes, energy efficient appliance packages, elegant tile backsplash, and wood-look flooring all within a serene and friendly atmosphere.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parc Central have any available units?
Parc Central has 3 units available starting at $1,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc Central have?
Some of Parc Central's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Central currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Central is pet friendly.
Does Parc Central offer parking?
Yes, Parc Central offers parking.
Does Parc Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Central have a pool?
No, Parc Central does not have a pool.
Does Parc Central have accessible units?
Yes, Parc Central has accessible units.
Does Parc Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc Central has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98662
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St
Vancouver, WA 98665
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place
Vancouver, WA 98660
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98683
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave
Vancouver, WA 98664
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 BedroomsVancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly PlacesVancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther ShortFisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's VillageBenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University