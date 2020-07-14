Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Central.
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes offer designer finishes, energy efficient appliance packages, elegant tile backsplash, and wood-look flooring all within a serene and friendly atmosphere.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
