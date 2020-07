Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub garage

Situated within a cozy neighborhood, Larkspur Place offers residents the privacy and serenity of a suburban community with all the features and amenities of an urban setting. Located just off of I-205 minutes from the Vancouver Mall, Larkspur Place features spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Delight in the city's numerous festivals and events, public art walks and the Vancouver Farmer's Market. Every convenience is at your doorstep when you live at Larkspur Place.