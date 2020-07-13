/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
64 Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR with pool
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,414
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Southgate
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
3870 Summerlinn Dr.
3870 Summerlinn Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1418 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1 Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1638 Village Park Place
1638 Village Park Place, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
976 sqft
2 Bed, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
3 Units Available
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
Lents
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,330
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Hazelwood
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
