Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Camas means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next...
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
76 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
17 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
4 Units Available
The Lakes
Northbrook Village
22100 NE Halsey St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1306 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO NORTHBROOK VILLAGE We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
15 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,182
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Holly Brook
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
2 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,049
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
11 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
$
3 Units Available
Cascade Park
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
3 Units Available
Wilkes
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
Wilkes East
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
9 Units Available
Rockwood
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Wilkes
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
9 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Fircrest
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
17 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
City Guide for Camas, WA

"When the [Traveler] reached the landing at La Camas with flags flying, she was greeted with an anvil salute, under the management of Mr. Albins, the blacksmith. A considerable of a crowd were at the landing ... A carriage, the only one in the village, was kindly provided for the ladies on board and the entire party proceeded to the hotel where a sumptuous dinner awaited them. After the dinner ... visitors were taken over the grounds and shown all the attractions of the colony." - The Standar...

Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Camas, WA

Finding apartments with a pool in Camas means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Camas could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

