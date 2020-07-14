All apartments in Vancouver
Arnada Pointe

4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave · (970) 340-2140
Location

4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA 98663
West Hazel Dell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1122 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 0331 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arnada Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
parking
internet access
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures. From the attractive recreational areas to the desirable setting just off of Main Street, our luxury apartments in Vancouver, WA, cater to your every whim.

Surround yourself with all the modern commodities that make daily life more enjoyable. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer between 700 and 1,188 square feet of space to live comfortably with all your loved ones—furry friends included. They feature spacious kitchens with deep cabinets and all the needed appliances, from dishwashers to range hoods, along with large closets and relaxing balconies with extra storage. The bedrooms are generously-sized, with room for more than just a bed and two nightstands, while the bathrooms are equal part stylish and functional. Select apartments come with a full-sized washer and dryer, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicanrt
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arnada Pointe have any available units?
Arnada Pointe has 12 units available starting at $1,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Arnada Pointe have?
Some of Arnada Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arnada Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Arnada Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arnada Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Arnada Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Arnada Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Arnada Pointe offers parking.
Does Arnada Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arnada Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arnada Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Arnada Pointe has a pool.
Does Arnada Pointe have accessible units?
No, Arnada Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Arnada Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arnada Pointe has units with dishwashers.
