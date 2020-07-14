Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool parking internet access

Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures. From the attractive recreational areas to the desirable setting just off of Main Street, our luxury apartments in Vancouver, WA, cater to your every whim.



Surround yourself with all the modern commodities that make daily life more enjoyable. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer between 700 and 1,188 square feet of space to live comfortably with all your loved ones—furry friends included. They feature spacious kitchens with deep cabinets and all the needed appliances, from dishwashers to range hoods, along with large closets and relaxing balconies with extra storage. The bedrooms are generously-sized, with room for more than just a bed and two nightstands, while the bathrooms are equal part stylish and functional. Select apartments come with a full-sized washer and dryer, as well.