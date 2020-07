Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking smoke-free community

Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse. Our residents enjoy the convenience of quick access to SR-500, I-205 and I-5, the Vancouver Mall, many restaurants, shopping centers and more.