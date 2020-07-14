The Club at the Park

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Standard deposit, up to total $1500 based on rental criteria
Move-in Fees: $200 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs max combined weight. Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.