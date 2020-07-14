All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like The Club at the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
The Club at the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Club at the Park

Open Now until 6pm
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard · (360) 228-2922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Bennington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98683
Bennington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 383 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Club at the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
carport
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Standard deposit, up to total $1500 based on rental criteria
Move-in Fees: $200 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs max combined weight. Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.
Parking Details: 2 Car Maximum. Carports and reserved, uncovered parking spaces available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Club at the Park have any available units?
The Club at the Park has 8 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Club at the Park have?
Some of The Club at the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Club at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Club at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Club at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Club at the Park is pet friendly.
Does The Club at the Park offer parking?
Yes, The Club at the Park offers parking.
Does The Club at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Club at the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Club at the Park have a pool?
Yes, The Club at the Park has a pool.
Does The Club at the Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Club at the Park has accessible units.
Does The Club at the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Club at the Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Club at the Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98662
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave
Vancouver, WA 98663
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street
Vancouver, WA 98662
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity