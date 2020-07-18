Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

907 W 39th St Available 08/12/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Lincoln Neighborhood with Large Yard - *** Please don't disturb the tenants *** Positively Charming!! 2 bed 1 bath with curb appeal. Easy access to I-5. Only 15 minutes to downtown Portland. Covered front porch welcomes you home and is the perfect place to read a book or get to know your neighbors. A picture window fills the living room with sunshine. This kitchen boasts plenty of counter-tops and cabinets.Spacious bedrooms. Enjoy barbecuing on the deck and socializing with guests in the huge backyard.. No pets please. Off street parking. Washer/Dryer hookups. Apply online at our website www.bluekeypm.com.



For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing Monday-Friday 9 am to 5:00 pm. $1695 Rent, $1695 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older.$350 nonrefundable fee. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR

907 W 39th St Vancouver, WA 98660

Available 8/12/20



No Pets Allowed



