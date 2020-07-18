All apartments in Vancouver
907 W 39th St

907 West 39th Street · (360) 524-4994
Location

907 West 39th Street, Vancouver, WA 98660
Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 907 W 39th St · Avail. Aug 12

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
907 W 39th St Available 08/12/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Lincoln Neighborhood with Large Yard - *** Please don't disturb the tenants *** Positively Charming!! 2 bed 1 bath with curb appeal. Easy access to I-5. Only 15 minutes to downtown Portland. Covered front porch welcomes you home and is the perfect place to read a book or get to know your neighbors. A picture window fills the living room with sunshine. This kitchen boasts plenty of counter-tops and cabinets.Spacious bedrooms. Enjoy barbecuing on the deck and socializing with guests in the huge backyard.. No pets please. Off street parking. Washer/Dryer hookups. Apply online at our website www.bluekeypm.com.

For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing Monday-Friday 9 am to 5:00 pm. $1695 Rent, $1695 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older.$350 nonrefundable fee. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR
907 W 39th St Vancouver, WA 98660
Available 8/12/20

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2483608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 W 39th St have any available units?
907 W 39th St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 W 39th St have?
Some of 907 W 39th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 W 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
907 W 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 W 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 907 W 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 907 W 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 907 W 39th St offers parking.
Does 907 W 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 W 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 W 39th St have a pool?
No, 907 W 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 907 W 39th St have accessible units?
No, 907 W 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 907 W 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 W 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
