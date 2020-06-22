9006 SE Evergreen Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Charm! Charm! Charm! - Beautiful Old Evergreen Highway newly remodeled 1936 farmhouse in Vancouver, WA with views of the Columbia River, PDX, and downtown Portland. Fabulous access to Portland via either 205 or I5, and only 7 miles door-to-door to PDX! Located at the top of a cul-de-sac with extremely low traffic, this residence features 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms (2 with showers and 2 with showers and tubs), with a jetted tub for two in the master suite. The open floorplan incorporates the entire first level with arched passageways and 8 ½' ceilings. The extended kitchen features a 6-burner gas range top and oven, an additional electric oven, and a drawer-style microwave to provide all the features a cook would love! The fenced yard, brick patio with fire pit, and beautiful landscaping makes this home perfect inside and out.



Other Details

• Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level

• Carpet in basement

• Tiled bathroom and laundry room floors

• Washer & Dryer included

• Kitchen refrigerator included

• Walk-in Pantry

• Breakfast nook

• Laundry room on main level

• Office or Nursery on 2nd floor

• Electric fireplace in Master Suite

• Claw foot tub

• Walk-in showers with glass doors

• A/C

• Lawn maintenance included

• Large fenced yard

• Full width decks on main and 2nd floors

• French doors from 2nd floor bedrooms to deck

• Brick patio with fire pit

• Large storage area in basement utility room

• Detached 2-car garage with full workbench and storage shelves



Utilities

• Included: Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Garbage, Yard care

• Tenant Pays: Cable/Satellite, Internet, Phone



