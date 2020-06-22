All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
9006 SE Evergreen Hwy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

9006 SE Evergreen Hwy

9006 Southeast Evergreen Highway · (360) 989-6306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9006 Southeast Evergreen Highway, Vancouver, WA 98664
Old Evergreen Highway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Charm! Charm! Charm! - Beautiful Old Evergreen Highway newly remodeled 1936 farmhouse in Vancouver, WA with views of the Columbia River, PDX, and downtown Portland. Fabulous access to Portland via either 205 or I5, and only 7 miles door-to-door to PDX! Located at the top of a cul-de-sac with extremely low traffic, this residence features 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms (2 with showers and 2 with showers and tubs), with a jetted tub for two in the master suite. The open floorplan incorporates the entire first level with arched passageways and 8 ½' ceilings. The extended kitchen features a 6-burner gas range top and oven, an additional electric oven, and a drawer-style microwave to provide all the features a cook would love! The fenced yard, brick patio with fire pit, and beautiful landscaping makes this home perfect inside and out.

Other Details
• Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level
• Carpet in basement
• Tiled bathroom and laundry room floors
• Washer & Dryer included
• Kitchen refrigerator included
• Walk-in Pantry
• Breakfast nook
• Laundry room on main level
• Office or Nursery on 2nd floor
• Electric fireplace in Master Suite
• Claw foot tub
• Walk-in showers with glass doors
• A/C
• Lawn maintenance included
• Large fenced yard
• Full width decks on main and 2nd floors
• French doors from 2nd floor bedrooms to deck
• Brick patio with fire pit
• Large storage area in basement utility room
• Detached 2-car garage with full workbench and storage shelves

Utilities
• Included: Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Garbage, Yard care
• Tenant Pays: Cable/Satellite, Internet, Phone

(RLNE5855243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy have any available units?
9006 SE Evergreen Hwy has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy have?
Some of 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
9006 SE Evergreen Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy does offer parking.
Does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy have a pool?
No, 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy have accessible units?
No, 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9006 SE Evergreen Hwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St
Vancouver, WA 98660
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd
Vancouver, WA 98661
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98683
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave
Vancouver, WA 98664

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity