8215 NE 6th St #3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

8215 NE 6th St #3

8215 Northeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Northeast 6th Street, Vancouver, WA 98664
North Garrison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8215 NE 6th St #3 Available 08/14/20 Newer 3 BDRM/2.5 Bath Townhome w/Garage! - This community, tucked away in the North Garrison Heights Neighborhood, is a beautiful place to call home. Each home is designed with a spacious great room with attached kitchen featuring expansive counter space, slab counters, and high-end cabinetry.
??
??While these homes are in a quiet neighborhood, they're just off of Mill Plain Blvd, which makes shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities easily accessible. These homes are near several nature parks including David Douglas Park, an 88-acre community park and the largest in Vancouver.
??
??Commuting to downtown Vancouver or Portland is simple with access to I-205 and I-5 close at hand.

*This home is not available for viewing as it is tenant occupied. Please note the Rent Ready date is the first date we will be able to let prospective tenants view the home.

*Please note that photos are not exact representations of layout and finishes for this home and are of a similar home. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product.

*The Rent Ready is an estimated date. Inherently, there are variables, outside of our control, that may delay the estimated rent ready date. Please be advised that you should consider how flexible your situation is before submitting the Deposit to Hold, as we do not wish to inconvenience you. We appreciate your consideration.

(RLNE3970928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 NE 6th St #3 have any available units?
8215 NE 6th St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 NE 6th St #3 have?
Some of 8215 NE 6th St #3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 NE 6th St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
8215 NE 6th St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 NE 6th St #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 NE 6th St #3 is pet friendly.
Does 8215 NE 6th St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 8215 NE 6th St #3 offers parking.
Does 8215 NE 6th St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8215 NE 6th St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 NE 6th St #3 have a pool?
No, 8215 NE 6th St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 8215 NE 6th St #3 have accessible units?
No, 8215 NE 6th St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 NE 6th St #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 NE 6th St #3 has units with dishwashers.
