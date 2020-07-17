Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8215 NE 6th St #3 Available 08/14/20 Newer 3 BDRM/2.5 Bath Townhome w/Garage! - This community, tucked away in the North Garrison Heights Neighborhood, is a beautiful place to call home. Each home is designed with a spacious great room with attached kitchen featuring expansive counter space, slab counters, and high-end cabinetry.

??While these homes are in a quiet neighborhood, they're just off of Mill Plain Blvd, which makes shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities easily accessible. These homes are near several nature parks including David Douglas Park, an 88-acre community park and the largest in Vancouver.

??Commuting to downtown Vancouver or Portland is simple with access to I-205 and I-5 close at hand.



*This home is not available for viewing as it is tenant occupied. Please note the Rent Ready date is the first date we will be able to let prospective tenants view the home.



*Please note that photos are not exact representations of layout and finishes for this home and are of a similar home. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product.



*The Rent Ready is an estimated date. Inherently, there are variables, outside of our control, that may delay the estimated rent ready date. Please be advised that you should consider how flexible your situation is before submitting the Deposit to Hold, as we do not wish to inconvenience you. We appreciate your consideration.



