Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms Townhome Near Vancouver Mall - This wonderful newly remodeled Townhome includes two master bedrooms (with attached bathrooms) located upstairs. The main living space downstairs has wood laminate flooring. The kitchen includes all JenAir newer appliances and was designed with the chief in mind. You will enjoy cooking in this updated kitchen. The open floor plan makes it enjoyable to entertain. With a patio and fenced yard, you will enjoy the outdoor space living as well. This end unit has grassy green space next door allowing the yard to feel large and open. The one car garage is attached and the neighborhood allows for extra street parking. This home is a must see and priced well.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person over 18 years old

Rent: $1,395/month

Deposit: $1,395 (contingent on credit score)

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)



Call us at (360) 883-4881 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5615062)