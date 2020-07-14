Corporate Woods

Lease Length: 3-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, Dogs under 60 pounds Ok
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.