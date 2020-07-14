All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like Corporate Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Corporate Woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Corporate Woods

Open Now until 4:30pm
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue · (503) 868-0163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98682
Kevanna Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corporate Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
e-payments
internet access
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft. of space to decorate into your perfect home! Beautiful hardwood vinyl flooring and carpets throughout and new fixtures!

Our community is located in the heart of Orchards, right off 112th Avenue and 49th Street with easy access to I205 and I5 via SR 500.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, Dogs under 60 pounds Ok
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corporate Woods have any available units?
Corporate Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Corporate Woods have?
Some of Corporate Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corporate Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Corporate Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corporate Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Corporate Woods is pet friendly.
Does Corporate Woods offer parking?
Yes, Corporate Woods offers parking.
Does Corporate Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Corporate Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Corporate Woods have a pool?
No, Corporate Woods does not have a pool.
Does Corporate Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Corporate Woods has accessible units.
Does Corporate Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corporate Woods has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Corporate Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Garden View
117 Northeast 102nd Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98664
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98683
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St
Vancouver, WA 98607
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity