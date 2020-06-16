All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like
524 NE 138th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
524 NE 138th Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

524 NE 138th Place

524 NE 138th Pl · (360) 831-3884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Cascade Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

524 NE 138th Pl, Vancouver, WA 98684
Cascade Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 524 NE 138th Place · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
*FREE RENT* Brand New Home in Brand New Community! Great Evergreen School District ! Conveniently located next to stores, parks, and more! SELF TOURS AVAILABLE! - Be the first one ever to call this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home! Brand new community in the heart of Vancouver. High end finishes throughout main floor. Comes with Smart Home feature and Stainless Steel appliances! 2 Car garage with alley access. Schools, grocery stores, parks, Firstenburg Community Center and more are all in close proximity. Move in by March 20th and get the rest of March Rent Free! Don't let this opportunity slip away! Call us to set up a Self Tour Today!

Please visit our website to review the applicant screening criteria prior to submitting an application. WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORT IS NOT ACCEPTED.
Available properties can be found by visiting our website at: WWW.YQCPROPERTIES.COM
Property amenities/features listed here are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
Applications submitted on line without payment will not be processed until payment is received. A property is NOT reserved until the application fees have been paid and the Deposit to Secure Occupancy Agreement has been signed.
YQC Properties LLC is an equal opportunity housing provider in accordance with state and federal law.

(RLNE5505629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 524 NE 138th Place have any available units?
524 NE 138th Place has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 NE 138th Place have?
Some of 524 NE 138th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 NE 138th Place currently offering any rent specials?
524 NE 138th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 NE 138th Place pet-friendly?
No, 524 NE 138th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 524 NE 138th Place offer parking?
Yes, 524 NE 138th Place does offer parking.
Does 524 NE 138th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 NE 138th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 NE 138th Place have a pool?
No, 524 NE 138th Place does not have a pool.
Does 524 NE 138th Place have accessible units?
No, 524 NE 138th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 524 NE 138th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 NE 138th Place has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98682
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave
Vancouver, WA 98664
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 BedroomsVancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly ApartmentsVancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther ShortFisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's VillageBenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University