Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:39 PM

318 W 30th St

318 W 30th St · (360) 573-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 W 30th St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Carter Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now! Lovely 2 bedroom duplex with new carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout! Located in a very nice neighborhood near downtown Vancouver with easy access to I-5. Additional amenities include a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a small storage unit. Washer & Dryer hook-ups inside the unit and carport parking on the alley side.

Water, Sewer & Garbage INCLUDED!!!

Schools include Lincoln Elementary, Discovery Middle School, and Hudsons Bay.

Online Rent Payment and Resident Portal

Sorry, this is a NO SMOKING home.

1-year lease. No pets. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details or to schedule a viewing of this lovely home call 360-573-3400 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 W 30th St have any available units?
318 W 30th St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 W 30th St have?
Some of 318 W 30th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 W 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
318 W 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 W 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 318 W 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 318 W 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 318 W 30th St does offer parking.
Does 318 W 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 W 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 W 30th St have a pool?
No, 318 W 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 318 W 30th St have accessible units?
No, 318 W 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 318 W 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 W 30th St has units with dishwashers.
