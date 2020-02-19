318 W 30th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Available Now! Lovely 2 bedroom duplex with new carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout! Located in a very nice neighborhood near downtown Vancouver with easy access to I-5. Additional amenities include a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a small storage unit. Washer & Dryer hook-ups inside the unit and carport parking on the alley side.



Water, Sewer & Garbage INCLUDED!!!



Schools include Lincoln Elementary, Discovery Middle School, and Hudsons Bay.



Online Rent Payment and Resident Portal



Sorry, this is a NO SMOKING home.



1-year lease. No pets. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details or to schedule a viewing of this lovely home call 360-573-3400 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com



Equal Housing Opportunity