Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

16017 NE 26th Street

16017 Northeast 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16017 Northeast 26th Street, Vancouver, WA 98684

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16017 NE 26th Street Available 06/26/20 Stunning Custom-Built Ranch in Desirable East County Location! - Beautifully maintained custom built ranch home on a quiet corner lot in Cimarron community. You'll love the gorgeous atrium in entry. Large formal living and dining rooms with beautiful beamed ceilings. Window seats and built-in book shelves in family room. Large kitchen with breakfast bar eating area. Vaulted master with soaking tub and a private patio. Private fully fenced beautifully landscaped backyard. Lawn care included! Don't miss out; apply today! DR

School District: Evergreen (www.evergreenps.org)

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE3480065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16017 NE 26th Street have any available units?
16017 NE 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16017 NE 26th Street have?
Some of 16017 NE 26th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16017 NE 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16017 NE 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16017 NE 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16017 NE 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 16017 NE 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16017 NE 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 16017 NE 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16017 NE 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16017 NE 26th Street have a pool?
No, 16017 NE 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16017 NE 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 16017 NE 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16017 NE 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16017 NE 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
