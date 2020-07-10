Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly

Adventure awaits at Millennium Park Apartments, where tree-lined paths and lush landscapes greet you at every turn. The beauty of the Pacific Northwest is the perfect setting for our updated modern studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. With stainless-steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies, Millennium Park strives to meet your every need.



Enjoy the convenience of nearby trails, dining, shopping and entertainment options, and the accessibility of downtown Vancouver and downtown Portland, Oregon, located just across the Columbia River. Or, choose to stay home and take advantage of our own impressive amenities, from our clubhouse to our relaxing pool and spa.



Join us at Millennium Park Apartments… we’d love to show you around. Contact our friendly leasing team today to start living your adventure!