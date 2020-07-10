All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Millennium Park

621 SE 168th Ave · (833) 270-0651
Location

621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
Bennington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millennium Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
Adventure awaits at Millennium Park Apartments, where tree-lined paths and lush landscapes greet you at every turn. The beauty of the Pacific Northwest is the perfect setting for our updated modern studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. With stainless-steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies, Millennium Park strives to meet your every need.

Enjoy the convenience of nearby trails, dining, shopping and entertainment options, and the accessibility of downtown Vancouver and downtown Portland, Oregon, located just across the Columbia River. Or, choose to stay home and take advantage of our own impressive amenities, from our clubhouse to our relaxing pool and spa.

Join us at Millennium Park Apartments… we’d love to show you around. Contact our friendly leasing team today to start living your adventure!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds, 30 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $350
Parking Details: Open parking, 1 carport per household Garages available.

