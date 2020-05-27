All apartments in Vancouver
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
11521 NE 29th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11521 NE 29th St

11521 Northeast 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11521 Northeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA 98682
Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms single-family house in Vancouver

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes electric range/oven
- Fireplace
- Ceiling fan
- Washer + Dryer
- Porch
- Patio
- Garage

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Muchas Gracias Mexican Food, Charlie's Sports Bar & Grill, Subway, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 11521 NE 29th St, Vancouver, Clark, Washington, 98682.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/11521-Ne-29Th-St-Vancouver-WA-98682

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5825905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 NE 29th St have any available units?
11521 NE 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 11521 NE 29th St have?
Some of 11521 NE 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11521 NE 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
11521 NE 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 NE 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11521 NE 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 11521 NE 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 11521 NE 29th St does offer parking.
Does 11521 NE 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11521 NE 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 NE 29th St have a pool?
No, 11521 NE 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 11521 NE 29th St have accessible units?
No, 11521 NE 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 NE 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11521 NE 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
