Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms single-family house in Vancouver



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes electric range/oven

- Fireplace

- Ceiling fan

- Washer + Dryer

- Porch

- Patio

- Garage



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Muchas Gracias Mexican Food, Charlie's Sports Bar & Grill, Subway, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 11521 NE 29th St, Vancouver, Clark, Washington, 98682.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/11521-Ne-29Th-St-Vancouver-WA-98682



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



