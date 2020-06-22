All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 1011 W 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
1011 W 21st Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

1011 W 21st Street

1011 W 21st St · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Hough
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1011 W 21st St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Hough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 W 21st Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1011 W 21st Street Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 2-Bedroom TownHome for rent Downtown - 1011 W 21st St - Lovely Apartment in Downtown Vancouver for Lease, Available Now!
This unit has been recently updated and offers 800 square feet of living space which includes:

* 2 Bedrooms
* 1 Bathroom
* Great room
* Laundry hookups
* Off-Street Parking
* Fenced back patio
* ALL NEW UPDATED CABINETS
* ALL NEW FLOORING
* NEW PAINT
* NEW DOORS AND TRIM
*Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!

This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:

* High School: Hudson's Bay
* Middle School: Discovery
* Elementary School: Hough

* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates

This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Lease Terms:
Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.

Application Information:
Application required. $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Security Deposit Terms: $1,295.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

Pet Terms:
Sorry, pets are not allowed at this property.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE2555422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 W 21st Street have any available units?
1011 W 21st Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 W 21st Street have?
Some of 1011 W 21st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 W 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1011 W 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 1011 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1011 W 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 1011 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 W 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1011 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 W 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1011 W 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St
Vancouver, WA 98663
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd
Vancouver, WA 98661
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St
Vancouver, WA 98684
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98683
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St
Vancouver, WA 98607
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity