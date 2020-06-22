Amenities

1011 W 21st Street Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 2-Bedroom TownHome for rent Downtown - 1011 W 21st St - Lovely Apartment in Downtown Vancouver for Lease, Available Now!

This unit has been recently updated and offers 800 square feet of living space which includes:



* 2 Bedrooms

* 1 Bathroom

* Great room

* Laundry hookups

* Off-Street Parking

* Fenced back patio

* ALL NEW UPDATED CABINETS

* ALL NEW FLOORING

* NEW PAINT

* NEW DOORS AND TRIM

*Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!



This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:



* High School: Hudson's Bay

* Middle School: Discovery

* Elementary School: Hough



* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates



This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Lease Terms:

Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.



Application Information:

Application required. $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Security Deposit Terms: $1,295.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



Pet Terms:

Sorry, pets are not allowed at this property.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



