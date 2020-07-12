/
259 Apartments for rent in Hough, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:30am
8 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 W 21st Street
1011 W 21st St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Remodeled 2-Bedroom TownHome for rent Downtown - 1011 W 21st St - Lovely Apartment in Downtown Vancouver for Lease, Available Now! This unit has been recently updated and offers 800 square feet of living space which includes: * 2 Bedrooms * 1
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1215 W 25th St
1215 W 25th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
812 sqft
DOWNTOWN Vancouver Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Luxurious Finishes - This like new 2 Bedroom 1 Bath top floor Apartment is on a quiet dead end street in Downtown Vancouver.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1009 W. 21st Street
1009 West 21st Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ BRAND NEW UPDATES for Rent in Vancouver - 1009 W 21st St - Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ ALL NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT In Vancouver, available in early April 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Hough
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 10 at 07:33pm
$
25 Units Available
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,250
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
309 W 29th St
309 West 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 09/02/20 Charming Brick Tudor - Property Id: 51110 3 bedroom 2 bath Charming Downtown home. 15 min to PDX.. 15 min to Downtown Portland. 5 min. to fwy. Located in the ?? of Vancouver.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Columbia Street #303
701 Columbia Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
845 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Downtown Vancouver!!! Washer&Dryer Included! Large Corner Unit! Double Sized Balcony! WSG Included! - Urban living at it's finest at Parkview at Vancouvercenter! Large corner unit with floor to ceiling windows and
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
907 W 39th St
907 West 39th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
828 sqft
907 W 39th St Available 08/12/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Lincoln Neighborhood with Large Yard - *** Please don't disturb the tenants *** Positively Charming!! 2 bed 1 bath with curb appeal. Easy access to I-5. Only 15 minutes to downtown Portland.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3309 Kauffman Ave.
3309 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
533 sqft
Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Broadway St #609
500 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1037 sqft
500 Broadway St #609 Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom condo with a fabulous view of the Columbia River on penthouse floor - Large Balcony - This Beautiful condo is in the heart of Downtown Vancouver on 6th floor w/balcony & western views of Columbia
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1916 E St
1916 E Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Beautiful and Historic Site, just blocks away to downtown, restaurants, shops, and outdoor market, 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house in Vancouver, lovely hardwoods, front covered porch, and back sun porch, beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Hough
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
37 Units Available
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Melrose Apartments
6734 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes! The Melrose Apartments for rent in Portland, Oregon, is in the up and coming St. Johns neighborhood.
