Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Looking for a studio apartment in Tacoma, WA? Find your new home in Landmark Court! We offer two studio floor plans to choose from with great amenities such as plush wall to wall carpeting, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with a refrigerator, some paid utilities, and so much more! Living in Tacoma just doesn't get any better than this! Enjoy maintenance-free living in a unique residential community. At Landmark Court, we offer the apartment home living options you need to create the lifestyle you love. With a secured entrance, convenient laundry facility, on-call maintenance, and a management team who cares, there is nothing that we haven't thought of. Schedule a tour today and let us welcome you home!