Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Landmark Court

818 S 11th St · (253) 252-5176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark Court.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Looking for a studio apartment in Tacoma, WA? Find your new home in Landmark Court! We offer two studio floor plans to choose from with great amenities such as plush wall to wall carpeting, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with a refrigerator, some paid utilities, and so much more! Living in Tacoma just doesn't get any better than this! Enjoy maintenance-free living in a unique residential community. At Landmark Court, we offer the apartment home living options you need to create the lifestyle you love. With a secured entrance, convenient laundry facility, on-call maintenance, and a management team who cares, there is nothing that we haven't thought of. Schedule a tour today and let us welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water
Application Fee: $28 per adult
Deposit: $200 deposit OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee and pro rated rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 400.00
rent: 30.00
limit: -1
restrictions: Looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Tacoma, WA? Look no further than Landmark Court! We proudly allow cats and dogs! Now your pet has the opportunity to relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of your apartment home. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Street. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark Court have any available units?
Landmark Court has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark Court have?
Some of Landmark Court's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark Court currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark Court is pet friendly.
Does Landmark Court offer parking?
Yes, Landmark Court offers parking.
Does Landmark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landmark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark Court have a pool?
No, Landmark Court does not have a pool.
Does Landmark Court have accessible units?
Yes, Landmark Court has accessible units.
Does Landmark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Landmark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
