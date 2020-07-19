All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

920 East 68th Street

Location

920 East 68th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath in Tacoma - Remodeled home has 3 good size bedrooms and updated bath, features a nice open layout with a huge bonus room. You will love the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to dining room and large living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. This home has it all!

#167

Rental requirements:
~Verifiable monthly income of $4,700 per month
~Minimum Credit score of 600 (all adults)
~Pet negotiable (Aggressive dog breed restrictions apply)

Rental Terms:
~Rent $1595
~Security Deposit $1595
~Application Fee $40 (per adult)
~1 year lease minimum

Richard@havenrent.com

(RLNE2023544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

