920 East 68th Street

Updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath in Tacoma - Remodeled home has 3 good size bedrooms and updated bath, features a nice open layout with a huge bonus room. You will love the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to dining room and large living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. This home has it all!



Rental requirements:

~Verifiable monthly income of $4,700 per month

~Minimum Credit score of 600 (all adults)

~Pet negotiable (Aggressive dog breed restrictions apply)



Rental Terms:

~Rent $1595

~Security Deposit $1595

~Application Fee $40 (per adult)

~1 year lease minimum



Richard@havenrent.com



