Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

909 North I Street #202

909 North I Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 North I Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Spectacular 2-Bedroom Condo In Stadium! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,950.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00
W/S/G Monthly Fee: $100.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Stately living & timeless tradition in Stadium District! 1,496 sqft 2 bed 2 bath level living. Controlled front entry & garage. Updated throughout, features include kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & seating area, balcony access from the master suite. Comfortable Gas heat, A/C and fireplace. Storage in the unit including built in cabinets and additional storage locker. Reserved parking in the garage.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4283507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 North I Street #202 have any available units?
909 North I Street #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 North I Street #202 have?
Some of 909 North I Street #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 North I Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
909 North I Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 North I Street #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 North I Street #202 is pet friendly.
Does 909 North I Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 909 North I Street #202 offers parking.
Does 909 North I Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 North I Street #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 North I Street #202 have a pool?
No, 909 North I Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 909 North I Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 909 North I Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 North I Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 North I Street #202 has units with dishwashers.

