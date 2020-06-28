902 S Junett St

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 902 at the Duex - Property Id: 149862
All walls being painted light grey with bright white doors, trim and cabinets and ceilings.
Walk through available
Just a few minutes walking to local hot spots on 6th ave such as the Red Hot and E9
And 5 mins from hwy 16 and I-5
1000 Square foot unit
Large fenced back yard and 100sqft+ patio.
Kitchen was updated in 2016 with quartz counter-tops and wood cabinets.
Wood and tile like floors throughout
Nest Lock and smoke detectors allows you to keep an eye on your home
Non-refundable pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149862p
Property Id 149862
(RLNE5110650)