902 S Junett St

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 902 at the Duex - Property Id: 149862



All walls being painted light grey with bright white doors, trim and cabinets and ceilings.



Walk through available



Just a few minutes walking to local hot spots on 6th ave such as the Red Hot and E9

And 5 mins from hwy 16 and I-5



1000 Square foot unit



Large fenced back yard and 100sqft+ patio.



Kitchen was updated in 2016 with quartz counter-tops and wood cabinets.



Wood and tile like floors throughout



Nest Lock and smoke detectors allows you to keep an eye on your home



Non-refundable pet deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149862p

Property Id 149862



(RLNE5110650)