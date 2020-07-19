All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 8839 South I Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
8839 South I Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8839 South I Street

8839 South I Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

8839 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Tenants still live there please do not disturb**

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Spacious 3 Bdrm 1 Bath Rambler Home with a family Room!!! Fenced Back Yard!! Newer Flooring through-out home, Dining room!! 2 car garage located on a dead end street

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning fee

Total Move In:$3400

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/4/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 South I Street have any available units?
8839 South I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 8839 South I Street currently offering any rent specials?
8839 South I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 South I Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8839 South I Street is pet friendly.
Does 8839 South I Street offer parking?
Yes, 8839 South I Street offers parking.
Does 8839 South I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8839 South I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 South I Street have a pool?
No, 8839 South I Street does not have a pool.
Does 8839 South I Street have accessible units?
No, 8839 South I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 South I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8839 South I Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8839 South I Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8839 South I Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus