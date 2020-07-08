819 S Anderson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Central Tacoma 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow - This home is approx. 1,454 sq ft and offers old world charm. The home features wood floors, built-ins and a gas fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. The home has 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom. There is a large basement providing extra storage and washer and dryer are included. The home has a large covered front porch, and the back yard offers a covered deck. There is a one car detached garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



819 S Anderson Street

Tacoma, WA 98405



Rent: $1,800.00/ month

Deposit: $1,700.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



