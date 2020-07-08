All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

819 S Anderson St

819 South Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 South Anderson Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Central Tacoma 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow - This home is approx. 1,454 sq ft and offers old world charm. The home features wood floors, built-ins and a gas fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. The home has 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom. There is a large basement providing extra storage and washer and dryer are included. The home has a large covered front porch, and the back yard offers a covered deck. There is a one car detached garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

819 S Anderson Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,800.00/ month
Deposit: $1,700.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5743026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

