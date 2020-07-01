810 South Ferry Street

Amenities
Well cared for 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath home in Tacoma!! Family Kitchen and Dining!! Hardwood floors, Large Basement, Fenced in Backyard, and large 1 Car Garage!! W/D Hookups! Great Location for schools and shopping in Tacoma!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water/Sewer: Split 75% of bill
Refuse: TPU
Gas:PSE
Heat:GFA
School District: Tacoma
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3400
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/7/20
