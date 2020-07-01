All apartments in Tacoma
Location

810 South Ferry Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.

Well cared for 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath home in Tacoma!! Family Kitchen and Dining!! Hardwood floors, Large Basement, Fenced in Backyard, and large 1 Car Garage!! W/D Hookups! Great Location for schools and shopping in Tacoma!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water/Sewer: Split 75% of bill
Refuse: TPU
Gas:PSE
Heat:GFA
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3400

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/7/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 South Ferry Street have any available units?
810 South Ferry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 South Ferry Street have?
Some of 810 South Ferry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 South Ferry Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 South Ferry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 South Ferry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 South Ferry Street is pet friendly.
Does 810 South Ferry Street offer parking?
Yes, 810 South Ferry Street offers parking.
Does 810 South Ferry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 South Ferry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 South Ferry Street have a pool?
No, 810 South Ferry Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 South Ferry Street have accessible units?
No, 810 South Ferry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 South Ferry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 South Ferry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

