810 South Ferry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well cared for 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath home in Tacoma!! Family Kitchen and Dining!! Hardwood floors, Large Basement, Fenced in Backyard, and large 1 Car Garage!! W/D Hookups! Great Location for schools and shopping in Tacoma!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water/Sewer: Split 75% of bill

Refuse: TPU

Gas:PSE

Heat:GFA

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3400



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/7/20

