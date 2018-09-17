All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

809 South M Street

809 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Home you don't want to miss out on!! - Sign today and receive a move-in credit of $200.00!!! See move-in credit disclosure at the bottom of the advertisement.

Gorgeous, Renovated Craftsman Style Home that offers 3 bedrooms w/unfinished basement, beautiful bathroom with a claw-tooth tub. Here is your chance to rent an affordable home in a desirable area of Tacoma!

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.

Move In Credit

THIS PROPERTY IS OFFERING A MOVE IN CREDIT. IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THE CREDIT ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE (UNDER OUR RENTAL CRITERIA) TO SIGN THE LEASE. MOVE IN CREDIT CAN ONLY BE APPLIED TO THE PRO-RATED RENT OR FIRST MONTH'S RENT. THIS CREDIT CANNOT BE APPLIED TO YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT OR PET FEE/DEPOSITS. THIS IS A ONE TIME CREDIT AND CANNOT BE USED DURING ANY OTHER TIME OF OCCUPANCY. THIS CREDIT IS FOR THIS PROPERTY ONLY.

(RLNE4822260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 South M Street have any available units?
809 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 809 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 South M Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 South M Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 South M Street offer parking?
No, 809 South M Street does not offer parking.
Does 809 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 South M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 South M Street have a pool?
No, 809 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 809 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 South M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 South M Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 South M Street has units with air conditioning.
