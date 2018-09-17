809 South M Street

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Home you don't want to miss out on!! - Sign today and receive a move-in credit of $200.00!!! See move-in credit disclosure at the bottom of the advertisement.



Gorgeous, Renovated Craftsman Style Home that offers 3 bedrooms w/unfinished basement, beautiful bathroom with a claw-tooth tub. Here is your chance to rent an affordable home in a desirable area of Tacoma!



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.



Move In Credit



THIS PROPERTY IS OFFERING A MOVE IN CREDIT. IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THE CREDIT ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE (UNDER OUR RENTAL CRITERIA) TO SIGN THE LEASE. MOVE IN CREDIT CAN ONLY BE APPLIED TO THE PRO-RATED RENT OR FIRST MONTH'S RENT. THIS CREDIT CANNOT BE APPLIED TO YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT OR PET FEE/DEPOSITS. THIS IS A ONE TIME CREDIT AND CANNOT BE USED DURING ANY OTHER TIME OF OCCUPANCY. THIS CREDIT IS FOR THIS PROPERTY ONLY.



