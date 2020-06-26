All apartments in Tacoma
7518 S M

7518 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

7518 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
7518 S M Available 02/01/20 daylight basement *** 4 BIG bedrooms *** private yard! - UPPER FLOOR:
- LARGE living room
- Kitchen with all appliances and an eating area
- 2 LARGE BEDROOMS
- "Like-New" main bath off the hallway.
- Laundry area with W/D included
- Big 2 car garage lots of storage
- Fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring!
- Chain link fenced with gate across driveway

LOWER FLOOR:
- 2 big bedrooms
- 3/4 bathroom
- LARGE storage room

YARD :
- 2 storage sheds in the yard for additional storage
- Private backyard (not too large)
- Parking area and carport with access to the rear of the home

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE2488861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 S M have any available units?
7518 S M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 7518 S M currently offering any rent specials?
7518 S M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 S M pet-friendly?
No, 7518 S M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7518 S M offer parking?
Yes, 7518 S M offers parking.
Does 7518 S M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7518 S M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 S M have a pool?
No, 7518 S M does not have a pool.
Does 7518 S M have accessible units?
No, 7518 S M does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 S M have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 S M does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7518 S M have units with air conditioning?
No, 7518 S M does not have units with air conditioning.
