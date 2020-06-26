Amenities

7518 S M Available 02/01/20 daylight basement *** 4 BIG bedrooms *** private yard! - UPPER FLOOR:

- LARGE living room

- Kitchen with all appliances and an eating area

- 2 LARGE BEDROOMS

- "Like-New" main bath off the hallway.

- Laundry area with W/D included

- Big 2 car garage lots of storage

- Fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring!

- Chain link fenced with gate across driveway



LOWER FLOOR:

- 2 big bedrooms

- 3/4 bathroom

- LARGE storage room



YARD :

- 2 storage sheds in the yard for additional storage

- Private backyard (not too large)

- Parking area and carport with access to the rear of the home



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to

apply,

3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be

approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you!



