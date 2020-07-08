All apartments in Tacoma
7515 S Yakima Ave
7515 S Yakima Ave

7515 South Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7515 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Features:
7515 Yakima Ave, Tacoma 98408
5 Bedroom
1.75 Bathroom
1,862 SqFt
Bonus Room
Granite Counter Top
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Pane Vinyl Windows
Hardwood Floor
Large Private Backyard
Big Deck
Large Detached Shop
Quality you won't find in any other rental!!

Information

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $2,200/mo
Deposit: $2,000
Move In: Deposit and 1st Month Rent
Term: Minimum 12 month lease
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only, appliance not included
Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit
Pet: $250 Refundable Deposit per pet, plus $25/month per pet
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
Available: Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 S Yakima Ave have any available units?
7515 S Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7515 S Yakima Ave have?
Some of 7515 S Yakima Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 S Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7515 S Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 S Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7515 S Yakima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7515 S Yakima Ave offer parking?
No, 7515 S Yakima Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7515 S Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7515 S Yakima Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 S Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 7515 S Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7515 S Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 7515 S Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 S Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 S Yakima Ave has units with dishwashers.

