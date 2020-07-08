7515 S Yakima Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Features:

7515 Yakima Ave, Tacoma 98408

5 Bedroom

1.75 Bathroom

1,862 SqFt

Bonus Room

Granite Counter Top

Stainless Steel Appliances

Double Pane Vinyl Windows

Hardwood Floor

Large Private Backyard

Big Deck

Large Detached Shop

Quality you won't find in any other rental!!



Information



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older

Rent: $2,200/mo

Deposit: $2,000

Move In: Deposit and 1st Month Rent

Term: Minimum 12 month lease

Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer: Hookups only, appliance not included

Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit

Pet: $250 Refundable Deposit per pet, plus $25/month per pet

Renter Insurance: Required

Accept Section 8?: Yes

Available: Immediately