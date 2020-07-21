All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

7229 East G Street

7229 East E Street · No Longer Available
Location

7229 East E Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.

Immaculate 2 Story Home W/ 3 Bedroom and a 2.5 Bath in Tacoma! Location is perfect for access to shopping and highways. New paint and carpets, gas fireplace!!! Large family kitchen with dining area and a cute breakfast bar!!! Master Bedroom Has vaulted ceilings and Amazing master bath!!! Detached 1 car garage with opener!!! w/d hookups!!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Electric: TCL
Water: TCL
Gas : PSE
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: TCL
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA
Cable: Comcast
ALARM monitored:$50 a month in addition to rent

Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3650

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 East G Street have any available units?
7229 East G Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7229 East G Street have?
Some of 7229 East G Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7229 East G Street currently offering any rent specials?
7229 East G Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 East G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7229 East G Street is pet friendly.
Does 7229 East G Street offer parking?
Yes, 7229 East G Street offers parking.
Does 7229 East G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 East G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 East G Street have a pool?
No, 7229 East G Street does not have a pool.
Does 7229 East G Street have accessible units?
No, 7229 East G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 East G Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 East G Street does not have units with dishwashers.
