7229 East G Street

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.
Immaculate 2 Story Home W/ 3 Bedroom and a 2.5 Bath in Tacoma! Location is perfect for access to shopping and highways. New paint and carpets, gas fireplace!!! Large family kitchen with dining area and a cute breakfast bar!!! Master Bedroom Has vaulted ceilings and Amazing master bath!!! Detached 1 car garage with opener!!! w/d hookups!!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Electric: TCL
Water: TCL
Gas : PSE
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: TCL
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA
Cable: Comcast
ALARM monitored:$50 a month in addition to rent
Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3650
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.