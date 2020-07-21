7229 East G Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.



Immaculate 2 Story Home W/ 3 Bedroom and a 2.5 Bath in Tacoma! Location is perfect for access to shopping and highways. New paint and carpets, gas fireplace!!! Large family kitchen with dining area and a cute breakfast bar!!! Master Bedroom Has vaulted ceilings and Amazing master bath!!! Detached 1 car garage with opener!!! w/d hookups!!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Electric: TCL

Water: TCL

Gas : PSE

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: TCL

School District: Tacoma

Heat: GFA

Cable: Comcast

ALARM monitored:$50 a month in addition to rent



Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee



$350 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3650



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.