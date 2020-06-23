7025 S Puget Sound Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Renovated South Tacoma 3 bedroom 1.5 bath plus loft! - Application Pending



Move in ready South Tacoma with a modern kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors with lots of space. The main floor features two bedrooms and a full bath and a mud room complete with washer and dryer. You'll find another bedroom upstairs plus a loft with a half bath. Medium sized yard fully fenced with alley access. Professional landscaping included. Pet may be considered with additional 500.00 deposit - *Aggressive breed restrictions apply.



Minimum Rental Criteria:

Credit Score over 600 (All Adults)

Verifiable monthly income $4,500 +

Verifiable rental history of 2 years or more

1 year lease



Terms:

Rent 1500

Security Deposit 1500

Pet Deposit 500 (per pet)

Application fee 40.00 (per adult)



Contact: Richard@havenrent.com



(RLNE4547462)