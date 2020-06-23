7025 S Puget Sound Ave

Amenities
Recently Renovated South Tacoma 3 bedroom 1.5 bath plus loft! - Application Pending
Move in ready South Tacoma with a modern kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors with lots of space. The main floor features two bedrooms and a full bath and a mud room complete with washer and dryer. You'll find another bedroom upstairs plus a loft with a half bath. Medium sized yard fully fenced with alley access. Professional landscaping included. Pet may be considered with additional 500.00 deposit - *Aggressive breed restrictions apply.
Minimum Rental Criteria:
Credit Score over 600 (All Adults)
Verifiable monthly income $4,500 +
Verifiable rental history of 2 years or more
1 year lease
Terms:
Rent 1500
Security Deposit 1500
Pet Deposit 500 (per pet)
Application fee 40.00 (per adult)
Contact: Richard@havenrent.com
#280
(RLNE4547462)