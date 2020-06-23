All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7025 S Puget Sound Ave

7025 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7025 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Renovated South Tacoma 3 bedroom 1.5 bath plus loft! - Application Pending

Move in ready South Tacoma with a modern kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors with lots of space. The main floor features two bedrooms and a full bath and a mud room complete with washer and dryer. You'll find another bedroom upstairs plus a loft with a half bath. Medium sized yard fully fenced with alley access. Professional landscaping included. Pet may be considered with additional 500.00 deposit - *Aggressive breed restrictions apply.

Minimum Rental Criteria:
Credit Score over 600 (All Adults)
Verifiable monthly income $4,500 +
Verifiable rental history of 2 years or more
1 year lease

Terms:
Rent 1500
Security Deposit 1500
Pet Deposit 500 (per pet)
Application fee 40.00 (per adult)

Contact: Richard@havenrent.com

#280

(RLNE4547462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
7025 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave have?
Some of 7025 S Puget Sound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7025 S Puget Sound Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 S Puget Sound Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
No, 7025 S Puget Sound Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 S Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 7025 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 7025 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
