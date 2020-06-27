All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6858 N. 11th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6858 N. 11th St.
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

6858 N. 11th St.

6858 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6858 North 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a032749096 ---- Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599 Rental Terms: ? Rent: $1,750.00 ? Available: NOW ? Application Fee: $42.00 ? Security Deposit: $1,750.00 ? Admin Fee: $250.00 * Renters Insurance Required This home makes you want to come home. Hardwood floors throughout the home, Vinyl windows, Fireplace, and upgraded light package. Kitchen has been remodeled with hardwood cabinets, Granite countertops, and newer appliances. Enjoy the large covered deck out back just off the dining room, it leads into the very large fully fenced back yard. Washer and dryer included along with a one-car garage plus a carport. We are sorry, this property has a strict no pet policy. To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com 25 Minutes To Jblm Amazing Location Clean Easy Freeway Access Exrta Storage Fenced Back Yard Fire Place Granite Countertops Hard Wood Floors Large Covered Deck One Car Garage Range Security System Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6858 N. 11th St. have any available units?
6858 N. 11th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6858 N. 11th St. have?
Some of 6858 N. 11th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6858 N. 11th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6858 N. 11th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6858 N. 11th St. pet-friendly?
No, 6858 N. 11th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6858 N. 11th St. offer parking?
Yes, 6858 N. 11th St. offers parking.
Does 6858 N. 11th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6858 N. 11th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6858 N. 11th St. have a pool?
No, 6858 N. 11th St. does not have a pool.
Does 6858 N. 11th St. have accessible units?
No, 6858 N. 11th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6858 N. 11th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6858 N. 11th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus