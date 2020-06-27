6858 N. 11th St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a032749096 ---- Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599 Rental Terms: ? Rent: $1,750.00 ? Available: NOW ? Application Fee: $42.00 ? Security Deposit: $1,750.00 ? Admin Fee: $250.00 * Renters Insurance Required This home makes you want to come home. Hardwood floors throughout the home, Vinyl windows, Fireplace, and upgraded light package. Kitchen has been remodeled with hardwood cabinets, Granite countertops, and newer appliances. Enjoy the large covered deck out back just off the dining room, it leads into the very large fully fenced back yard. Washer and dryer included along with a one-car garage plus a carport. We are sorry, this property has a strict no pet policy. To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com 25 Minutes To Jblm Amazing Location Clean Easy Freeway Access Exrta Storage Fenced Back Yard Fire Place Granite Countertops Hard Wood Floors Large Covered Deck One Car Garage Range Security System Washer/Dryer