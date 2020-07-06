6823 S. "G" St

Amenities
Adorable South Tacoma Cottage - This Cottage is So Cozy and Cute!
Fresh interior paint.
Hardwood floors in the living/dining room, and charming painted wood floors in the den.
The kitchen has been updated and has lots of cabinets and a garden window.
Spacious laundry room w/ storage.
Upstairs, 2 cozy bedrooms, one providing a bed platform for a full-size bed. The bedrooms are adorable, but small.
The mature yard features fruit trees and garden beds that fully bloom in the spring.
(RLNE5177778)