6802 S Fife St

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**PENDING APPLICATIONS--NO AVAILABLE VIEWINGS **



Quaint South Tacoma Cottage on Quiet Street!



Located in South Tacoma, this remodeled rambler offers a fully fenced yard on a large corner lot. Newer kitchen with lots of light and generous cabinet space and new washer and dryer. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Storage abounds with a large 2-car garage with shelves and a separate storage shed. Yard care included. Come make this well cared for cottage your home!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.