All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6802 S Fife St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6802 S Fife St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:25 PM

6802 S Fife St

6802 South Fife Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6802 South Fife Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**PENDING APPLICATIONS--NO AVAILABLE VIEWINGS **

Quaint South Tacoma Cottage on Quiet Street!

Located in South Tacoma, this remodeled rambler offers a fully fenced yard on a large corner lot. Newer kitchen with lots of light and generous cabinet space and new washer and dryer. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Storage abounds with a large 2-car garage with shelves and a separate storage shed. Yard care included. Come make this well cared for cottage your home!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 S Fife St have any available units?
6802 S Fife St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 S Fife St have?
Some of 6802 S Fife St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 S Fife St currently offering any rent specials?
6802 S Fife St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 S Fife St pet-friendly?
No, 6802 S Fife St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6802 S Fife St offer parking?
Yes, 6802 S Fife St offers parking.
Does 6802 S Fife St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6802 S Fife St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 S Fife St have a pool?
No, 6802 S Fife St does not have a pool.
Does 6802 S Fife St have accessible units?
No, 6802 S Fife St does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 S Fife St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 S Fife St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus