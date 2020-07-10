6723 24th St. N.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Rambler with large fenced backyard - New carpet, Fresh paint and updated bathroom. - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 1 bath Rambler. Walk into comfortable front room that flows into kitchen. Sliding glass door off of kitchen opens to large fully fenced backyard. Home has all fresh paint, brand new carpeting throughout and renovated bathroom with upgraded features. Newer updated windows. Two car attached garage. Good location - close to many conveniences.



To move in we require first month's rent and security deposit for a 12-month lease term. No smoking. No Pets



Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3562847)