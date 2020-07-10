All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:27 PM

6723 24th St. N.E.

6723 24th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

6723 24th St NE, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Rambler with large fenced backyard - New carpet, Fresh paint and updated bathroom. - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 1 bath Rambler. Walk into comfortable front room that flows into kitchen. Sliding glass door off of kitchen opens to large fully fenced backyard. Home has all fresh paint, brand new carpeting throughout and renovated bathroom with upgraded features. Newer updated windows. Two car attached garage. Good location - close to many conveniences.

To move in we require first month's rent and security deposit for a 12-month lease term. No smoking. No Pets

Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3562847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 24th St. N.E. have any available units?
6723 24th St. N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6723 24th St. N.E. have?
Some of 6723 24th St. N.E.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 24th St. N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
6723 24th St. N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 24th St. N.E. pet-friendly?
No, 6723 24th St. N.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6723 24th St. N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 6723 24th St. N.E. offers parking.
Does 6723 24th St. N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6723 24th St. N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 24th St. N.E. have a pool?
No, 6723 24th St. N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 6723 24th St. N.E. have accessible units?
No, 6723 24th St. N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 24th St. N.E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6723 24th St. N.E. has units with dishwashers.

