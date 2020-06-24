6429 S Bell St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Property Id: 119615



Beautifully remodeled home perfect for a family!

All new appliances including washer and dryer with brand new carpeting and luxury vinyl tile throughout.

New countertops in the kitchen and bathroom.

There is a large fully fenced and landscaped yard on a corner lot with a big partially covered private patio in the back.

Nice quiet street and close to everything!

Please Call (no text) between 9am - 7pm - thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119615

Property Id 119615



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866017)