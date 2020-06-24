6429 S Bell St

Beautifully remodeled home perfect for a family! All new appliances including washer and dryer with brand new carpeting and luxury vinyl tile throughout. New countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. There is a large fully fenced and landscaped yard on a corner lot with a big partially covered private patio in the back. Nice quiet street and close to everything! Please Call (no text) between 9am - 7pm - thank you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119615 Property Id 119615
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
