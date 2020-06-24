All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

6429 S Bell St

6429 South Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

6429 South Bell Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Property Id: 119615

Beautifully remodeled home perfect for a family!
All new appliances including washer and dryer with brand new carpeting and luxury vinyl tile throughout.
New countertops in the kitchen and bathroom.
There is a large fully fenced and landscaped yard on a corner lot with a big partially covered private patio in the back.
Nice quiet street and close to everything!
Please Call (no text) between 9am - 7pm - thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119615
Property Id 119615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 S Bell St have any available units?
6429 S Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 S Bell St have?
Some of 6429 S Bell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 S Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
6429 S Bell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 S Bell St pet-friendly?
No, 6429 S Bell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6429 S Bell St offer parking?
No, 6429 S Bell St does not offer parking.
Does 6429 S Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6429 S Bell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 S Bell St have a pool?
No, 6429 S Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 6429 S Bell St have accessible units?
No, 6429 S Bell St does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 S Bell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6429 S Bell St has units with dishwashers.
