Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6420 27th St. N.E. Available 09/15/19 NE Tacoma split level home - 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and fenced yard! Available - Welcome home to this lovely home located at the end of a street.... Newer carpets and tile floors. Nice deck and fenced rear yard. Split level home. Living room with fireplace and bay style windows, dining room opens to the kitchen, Kitchen has great counter space and gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. On this floor there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath and on the lower floor there is one bedroom with .75 bathroom, laundry area and a larger room that could be a recreation room or 4th bedroom. Two car garage where the hot water tank and the forced air heating is located. call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking and prefer NO pets but considered on a case by case basis with an extra Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease term.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5106291)