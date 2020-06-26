All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

6420 27th St. N.E.

6420 27th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6420 27th Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6420 27th St. N.E. Available 09/15/19 NE Tacoma split level home - 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and fenced yard! Available - Welcome home to this lovely home located at the end of a street.... Newer carpets and tile floors. Nice deck and fenced rear yard. Split level home. Living room with fireplace and bay style windows, dining room opens to the kitchen, Kitchen has great counter space and gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. On this floor there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath and on the lower floor there is one bedroom with .75 bathroom, laundry area and a larger room that could be a recreation room or 4th bedroom. Two car garage where the hot water tank and the forced air heating is located. call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking and prefer NO pets but considered on a case by case basis with an extra Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease term.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5106291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 27th St. N.E. have any available units?
6420 27th St. N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 27th St. N.E. have?
Some of 6420 27th St. N.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 27th St. N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
6420 27th St. N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 27th St. N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 27th St. N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 6420 27th St. N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 6420 27th St. N.E. offers parking.
Does 6420 27th St. N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 27th St. N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 27th St. N.E. have a pool?
No, 6420 27th St. N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 6420 27th St. N.E. have accessible units?
No, 6420 27th St. N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 27th St. N.E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 27th St. N.E. has units with dishwashers.
