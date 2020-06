Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Glasstop Range, Microwave & Dishwasher. Water/sewer/garbage and Landscaping are all included!!! Washer/Dryer are also included and building has "Coin Op" laundry available as well. Assigned carport parking. Private covered patio with storage closet that backs to the Scott Pierson Trail. Nearly 1000 sq ft. Built in 1986. Electric heat. No Smoking. Small pets neg.

