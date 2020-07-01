All apartments in Tacoma
620 South G Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:41 AM

620 South G Street

620 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Book your showing online here:
https://www.aramaip.com/book-online
Or call us for more details

Perfect location steps from Wright Park, walking distance to downtown Tacoma, stadium district and Tacoma central. Bars and restaurants within walking distance.

Easy commute - Private parking to tenants only, Public transportation options close by.

Large units with open kitchen and plenty of storage space.
Newly remodeled by our professional team including new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen and new bathroom. fresh and clean apartment, well maintained building.

Laundry room in building.

Water, Sewer and Garbage INCLUDED with rent.

Managed directly by professional landlord.

Rent: $1490 (For one year lease - short term available for a fee - email for details)
Deposit $1490
Pets are welcome - pet fee is one time $150 pet fee only.
FLEXIBLE move-in date options. email for details.

Book your showing here:
https://www.aramaip.com/book-online

Call / Email for more details or booking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 South G Street have any available units?
620 South G Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 South G Street have?
Some of 620 South G Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 South G Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 South G Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 South G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 South G Street is pet friendly.
Does 620 South G Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 South G Street offers parking.
Does 620 South G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 South G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 South G Street have a pool?
No, 620 South G Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 South G Street have accessible units?
No, 620 South G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 South G Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 South G Street has units with dishwashers.

