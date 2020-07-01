620 South G Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Book your showing online here:

https://www.aramaip.com/book-online

Or call us for more details



Perfect location steps from Wright Park, walking distance to downtown Tacoma, stadium district and Tacoma central. Bars and restaurants within walking distance.



Easy commute - Private parking to tenants only, Public transportation options close by.



Large units with open kitchen and plenty of storage space.

Newly remodeled by our professional team including new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen and new bathroom. fresh and clean apartment, well maintained building.



Laundry room in building.



Water, Sewer and Garbage INCLUDED with rent.



Managed directly by professional landlord.



Rent: $1490 (For one year lease - short term available for a fee - email for details)

Deposit $1490

Pets are welcome - pet fee is one time $150 pet fee only.

FLEXIBLE move-in date options. email for details.



