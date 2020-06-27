6111 N. 15th St #H205

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, North Tacoma, $1150, includes water/sewer/garbage - Upper floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath in The Highlands.

Great access to North Tacoma, Ruston and Hwy 16.



This spacious apartment has been freshly painted and is really clean!

Efficient galley kitchen.

Covered Deck with Storage.

Generous bedrooms with great closet space - Walk in closet in master bedroom!



One assigned parking space included.



This community has a beautiful community room and pool.



Coin op laundry in this building.



(RLNE4133335)