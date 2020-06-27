All apartments in Tacoma
6111 N. 15th St #H205
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

6111 N. 15th St #H205

6111 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6111 North 15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, North Tacoma, $1150, includes water/sewer/garbage - Upper floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath in The Highlands.
Great access to North Tacoma, Ruston and Hwy 16.

This spacious apartment has been freshly painted and is really clean!
Efficient galley kitchen.
Covered Deck with Storage.
Generous bedrooms with great closet space - Walk in closet in master bedroom!

One assigned parking space included.

This community has a beautiful community room and pool.

Coin op laundry in this building.

(RLNE4133335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

