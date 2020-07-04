6047 South Junett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Craftsman with a great covered front porch and a fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining.

Great kitchen space open to the dining area. This rambler style home has 2 beds & 1 full bath with a laundry room off the kitchen.

The shed would make for great storage space or a workshop. This is a Non Smoking home.

Pets are welcome with Deposit



Rent: $1400

Security Deposit: $1400

First months rent and security deposit due for move-in.

Tenant responsible to pay utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage)

12 month Lease term available today.



Due to governor's "Stay at Home" declaration we are unable to show the house in person at this time.



Contact Jack for an application and more info.

admin@orangedoorpm.com