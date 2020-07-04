All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:07 AM

6047 South Junett Street

6047 South Junett Street · No Longer Available
Location

6047 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Craftsman with a great covered front porch and a fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining.
Great kitchen space open to the dining area. This rambler style home has 2 beds & 1 full bath with a laundry room off the kitchen.
The shed would make for great storage space or a workshop. This is a Non Smoking home.
Pets are welcome with Deposit

Rent: $1400
Security Deposit: $1400
First months rent and security deposit due for move-in.
Tenant responsible to pay utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage)
12 month Lease term available today.

Due to governor's "Stay at Home" declaration we are unable to show the house in person at this time.

Contact Jack for an application and more info.
admin@orangedoorpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 South Junett Street have any available units?
6047 South Junett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6047 South Junett Street have?
Some of 6047 South Junett Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 South Junett Street currently offering any rent specials?
6047 South Junett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 South Junett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6047 South Junett Street is pet friendly.
Does 6047 South Junett Street offer parking?
No, 6047 South Junett Street does not offer parking.
Does 6047 South Junett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6047 South Junett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 South Junett Street have a pool?
No, 6047 South Junett Street does not have a pool.
Does 6047 South Junett Street have accessible units?
No, 6047 South Junett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 South Junett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6047 South Junett Street has units with dishwashers.

