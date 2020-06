Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending:



Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace. Features wrap around deck and new floors through out! Basement has laundry and storage. Washer and dryer included.



Minimum Rental Criteria:

Credit score of 600+ (applies to all adults who will be living in the home)

Verifiable Monthly income $5,000 or more

Verifiable good rental history 2 years or more



#771



Todd@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4155511)